Jay Lesniewski was born in Palmer, Massachusetts, the only son of Joseph and Stephanie Lesniewski. As a boy, Jay was known for his love of cowboys, cap guns and adventures. When he was a teenager, Jay was asked by Palmer's Chief of Police to lead a team of scuba divers into the Swift River to locate a murder weapon believed to be on the river bed. His success led to Jay's recognition as a local hero in search of truth, justice and the American way. His commitment to these ideals contributed to his success as an Eagle Scout where he took delight in collecting achievement badges. Friends still remember the day at Cedar Lake in Sturbridge when he took to the stove to create donuts for his cooking badge. As hundreds of hungry friends convened on the lakefront passing judgment on the donut creations, Jay secretly climbed onto the roof of the cottage, stood at the apex with arms wide open egging on the crowd below. This disregard for conventional behavior guided him throughout his adult life.
In the mid 1980s, Jay followed his boyhood dreams of being a cowboy and moved to Galveston, Texas, with his wife Rebecca. Together they made an impact on the hospitality industry in Galveston. Jay's expertise was in financial administration where his skills and large personality shone in equally grand properties. The Hotel Galvez, Tremont Harbor House and Crown Plaza were among the many properties to benefit from his leadership.
Jay was renowned in his adopted home town of La Marque for his fabulous Christmas landscapes often with accompanying music. His goal was to bring New England Christmas to Texas and in this he was wildly successful often winning the local competition for best Christmas decorations creating traffic jams in the Borondo community as people drove by to witness his annual extravaganzas.
Jay's personal interests centered around his love for animals, especially cats and large dogs. Jay could frequently be seen accompanying his Irish Wolfhounds on walks throughout Galveston. This love of animals further expressed itself when he purchased his ranch in Iola where he spent much of his later years. Wolfhound Ranch was close to the site where his beloved Logan died in his arms during his and Rebecca's dramatic evacuation from Hurricane Ike in 2005. Kind strangers took them and their animals in and providing shelter, food and water during the five day evacuation. Jay never forgot this kindness and chose to locate his ranch nearby.
Jay leaves behind his beloved wife Rebecca, his son Jason and grandson Austin, his dogs Max and Liberty, and a clowder of cats who found their way to his door. All were welcome in his loving home.
Services for Jay will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Saturday, September 22nd. Visitation at 5 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Jay's Life at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Habitat for Horses, PO Box 213, Hitchcock, TX 77563 in Jay's name.
