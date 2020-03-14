Charlotte Ann Hart, 83, resident of League City, Texas passed from this life, Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Fairbanks, LA, to proud and loving parents, August & Eula Gunther on November 25, 1936. Charlotte was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas and an amazing homemaker.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband William Robert Hart, and her brother-in-law, Norbert Miller.
She leaves behind to cherish the lifetime of memories, two daughters, Cheryl Harper and husband Scott, Kelley Kelley and husband Keith; one sister Doris Miller; brother-in-law James Hart and wife Carolyn; two grandchildren, Kyle William Kelley, and Chad Wayne Kelley and wife Madeline; as well as one great-grandchild Easton Wayne Kelley; niece Cindy Hart; and nephew Chris Hart.
In her honor a memorial service will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the First United Methodist church, Dickinson, Texas.
