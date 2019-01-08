The Reverend Frank Thomas Fabj, known for his devotion to Catholic Education and to Our Lady of Guadalupe, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the age of 70. Fr. Frank was preceded in death by his loving parents Robert Fabj and Florence Maceo Fabj as well as his brother-in-law Bill Newkirk. He is survived by his loving sister, LeLe Fabj Newkirk as well as his aunt Concetta Maceo Arena and numerous cousins.
Father Frank was born on Galveston Island on September 22, 1948, and was a product of Galveston’s Catholic School System. Fr. Frank’s family and closest childhood friends were keenly aware from an early age of his one and only desire to become a priest. He realized his dream on May 12, 1984, when he was ordained to the priesthood at Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral in Houston, Texas by Bishop John L. Morkovsky, S.T.D. God blessed many parishes and their parishioners as Fr. Frank was able to serve as a priest for 34 years. He was extremely proud that he was able to lead the congregation of Sacred Heart in Galveston, the church where he grew up and where his family attended. His most recent assignment was serving the community of St. Frances Cabrini, in Houston, Texas. Fr. Frank saw this as a blessing too as his beloved grandmother “Mama”, Katie Maceo who met Mother Cabrini as a child was a source of inspiration for his religious vocation.
A viewing will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas this Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. and led by his lifelong friend Reverend Lee Flores. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart followed by a private family burial. Persons wishing to make donations to their favorite charities on behalf of Fr. Frank are welcomed to do so.
The following quote was taken from the program used during Fr. Frank’s ordination to the priesthood: “The priest is not an angel sent from heaven. He is a man chosen from among men, a member of the church, a Christian. Remaining man and Christian, he begins to speak to you the word of God. This word is not his own. No, he comes to you because God has told him to proclaim God’s word. Perhaps he has not entirely understood it himself. Perhaps he adulterates it. But he believes, and despite his fears, he knows that he must communicate God’s word to you.” And so my dear friends, we thank you for loving Fr. Frank and ask for your continued prayers for his family and for the many people whose hearts he touched.
