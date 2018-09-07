Harold Lee Rogers

Friend to many, a source of frustration to some, but loved by all, Harold Rogers, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 24.
Known as Uncle Harold, Papa Harold, or simply as The Old Man, Harold was a longtime resident of the area, and was the proud owner of The Palms bar on Hwy 6.
He leaves behind family, friends, and a lifetime of memories.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Meantime, take care of one another, and live each day fully, because as Harold always said, “It Don’t Get No Better.”
Rest In Peace Pop.
