Panagiotis Louis "Pete" Stathakos passed away May 12, 2019, at the age of 67. Born June 26, 1951, to Evriklia and Louis Stathakos in Galveston, Texas, he graduated from Ball High School, and briefly attended Galveston College. He worked several small jobs before joining UTMB in the Computer Programming department where he remained for 20 years before taking early retirement.
Pete was a fixer upper who took pride in renovating homes for rentals. He enjoyed building and wood working. He loved making music and playing the guitar. His life hobbies included bowling, biking, and listening to rock, classical, jazz and blues bands.
He attended the Greek Orthodox Church where he enjoyed participating in various religious and cultural activities along with the parishioners, his friends, from the church. He loved the yearly festivals and often volunteered for them.
"Taki" was a fun loving, free spirit, who loved life and laughter. He loved his family and friends, was a very dedicated and devoted son to his mother who he took care of, just as she took care of him, for most of his life. He always cherished the relationship he had with his wife. He was very much a loving and doting father to his daughter. He passed too early and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evriklia and Louis; and his son, Nicholas Stathakos.
We who have survived him include his daughter and son-in-law Michaelina and John Neiser and their two boys Aeson and Evrik; his sister and her husband, Cathy and Emanuel Stamatakis, and their 3 children; Barbara Stathakos and family; and numerous and beloved nieces and nephews and cousins from both the Sarantakos and Stathakos families.
The family greatly appreciates the prayers, condolences, donations and gifts provided by loved ones. We would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at UTMB Galveston, North Transitional Care in Tomball and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. Visitation is at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m., family time and life celebrations to follow.
