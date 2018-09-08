HITCHCOCK—Mr. Harold Lee Rogers passed from this life Friday, August 24, 2018, in Hitchcock.
Born March 27, 1935 in Scott, Louisiana, Mr. Rogers had been a resident of Galveston County for most of his life. Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career as a business owner. He opened The Palms in Freddiesville, were they stayed in business for over 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Lela (Trahan) Rogers.
Survivors include his son Randy Rogers and wife, Helen of Galveston; daughters, Lisa Culotta and husband, Randy of Lewisville, Debbie Deprospero and husband, Bobby of The Colony; grandchildren, Ian Rogers, Eric Rogers, Logan Culotta and wife, Becca, Corbin Culotta, Sara McMath and husband, Ben; great grandchild, Case Culotta.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, with a memorial services beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Mr. Bill Russell officiating. A private interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
