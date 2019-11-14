Donald Ray Burkalter
Donald Ray Burkalter, 84, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneralhome.com
Ralph Gerhardt
Ralph Gerhardt, 80, of Texas City passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2017 at his home surrounded by family in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Jose Reynaldo Lopez
Jose Reynaldo Lopez, 67, of Hitchcock,Texas passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Ramon Orozco
GALVESTON—Ramon Orozco, age 87, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Willie Ruth Thompson
Willie Ruth Thompson, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com
