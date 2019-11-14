Donald Ray Burkalter

Donald Ray Burkalter, 84, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneralhome.com

Ralph Gerhardt

Ralph Gerhardt, 80, of Texas City passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2017 at his home surrounded by family in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.

Jose Reynaldo Lopez

Jose Reynaldo Lopez, 67, of Hitchcock,Texas passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Ramon Orozco

GALVESTON—Ramon Orozco, age 87, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Willie Ruth Thompson

Willie Ruth Thompson, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription