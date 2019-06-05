DAMON, TX—James “Sonny” H. Wagner, age 87, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Broadway Church of Christ, 1628 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77550. Funeral services will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Allen Isbell officiating.
For full obituary and to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to: www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
