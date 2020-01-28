Adam Charles Roque, 39, was proud to have been BOI, born in Galveston, Texas on August 2, 1980. He passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 in Texas City, TX.
Adam was a Texas City High School and College of the Mainland alumni and a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City. He was the owner of Buddha's 42 Degreez in Bacliff, TX where he touched many lives and was loved by all. He was an avid football, baseball and basketball fan, movie-lover, comic and super-hero enthusiast and gamer. But most of all he was an amazing son, husband, father and brother who dedicated his life to his children and family.
He is preceded in death by mother, Angela Greaux Roque; grandfather, Charles Roque Sr.; grandmother, Magdalena "Nena" Roque, and beloved Bulldog Maximus.
Adam is survived by father, Charles Roque Jr.; wife of nineteen years, Sarah Marilyn Roque; three daughters; Gabriella Angelene, Adrianna Katherine, and Danica Marilyn, as well as son, Adam Charles Roque Jr.; brothers, Phillip David Roque and wife Erica of Dickinson, Aaron Matthew Roque of Texas City, Charles Roque III of Houston, and Matthew Lynn and wife Rayna of Texas City; nieces, Kacee Dionne Ruschenberg, Khaleesi Reign Roque of Texas City, and Ariana Coley of Las Cruces, NM; nephews, Eian Matthew Bailey of Dickinson, and Noah Louis Lynn of Texas City; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers are Phillip and Aaron Roque, Stevie Cantu, Paul Ortiz, Carlos Ortega, Matthew Lynn, Christian Hosler, and Danny Solis. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Roque, Johnny Benavidez, Richard Roque, Tracy Garcia, Bobby Bohn, Eian Bailey, Ben Daniels, Marco Solis.
The family will receive guests on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-6:30pm with Vigil Services starting at 6:30pm at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway 77591. Mass will be celebrated 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N Texas City 77590.
