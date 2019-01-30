Brenda Mirelez, age 54 of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services are 1:00 p.m. Friday at Moody Methodist Church with burial following at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Preceded in death by her mother Mary Vega; mother-in-law, Isabel Aguilar; and nephew, Jacob Soto; survivors include her husband of 35 years, David Aguilar Sr.; sons, David Jonathan Fabian Aguilar and Christopher Mathew Aguilar; daughter, Selena Nichole Aguilar; grandchildren, Audrey Elise Aguilar and Sophia Marie Aguilar; siblings, Danny Mirelez, Jose Soto and wife Melissa, Michael Hutcheon, and Jameson Frias; a loving family that will miss her dearly.
Brenda was born June 13, 1964 in Uvalde, Texas before the family moved to Galveston. She met her husband David Aguilar through family friends and soon after started a family of their own. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of three beautiful children. Her love knew no end and she worked tirelessly to see that all their needs were met. Her great sense of humor brought laughter and joy to everyone. Brenda could always be counted on to be there for you, whether it was just a sympathetic ear or a comforting shoulder to cry on. Her true passion in life was taking care of children.
She began working at Moody Methodist Day School on November 30, 2001 and continued working there until August 2016; it was her home away from home. Everyone that knew her will fondly remember Brenda’s love and thoughtfulness towards her family and friends.
Pallbearers are Joe Tony Aguilar III, Richard Alvarado, Michael Aguilar, Jose Soto Jr., Michael Hutcheon, and Jameson Frias.
