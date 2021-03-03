BRYAN, TX — Dec. 28, 1952 - Feb. 18, 2021
Jim "Bear" Bratsen, Jr., 68, of Bryan, Texas, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday February 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital of Bryan, following his valiant fight against COVID. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at 11am Saturday, March 6, at Central Church, with Pastor Chris Osborne officiating. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers. Bear's ashes will be interned in Rest Ever Cemetery in Bryan, Texas, at a future date.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Karen Morgan Bratsen; sons, Kade Bratsen and girlfriend Sarah Hambrick of College Station, TX, Kord Bratsen and girlfriend Amanda Besch of College Station, TX, Krey Bratsen and wife Michelle of Richmond, TX; sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Dennis Anderson of Conroe, TX, Vicki and Ronnie Stevens of Dickinson, TX; grandson, Kase Bratsen; father- and mother-in-law, Melvin and Winell Morgan of Bryan, TX; brother- and sister-in-law, Tim and Pat Morgan of Huntsville, TX; special aunt-in-law, Norma Rice; special uncle- and aunt-in-law, Leroy and Ann Villines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bear was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucia Bratsen of La Marque, TX, and a very special uncle-in-law, Dalton Rice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Bear's memory to either Central Church at 1991 FM 158, College Station, TX 77845, or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
