LEAGUE CITY — Michael Roy Stapp (Mike), 75, resident of League City, Texas passed away on October 2, 2021. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan. In the summer of 1946 his parents packed up the family and relocated to Galena Park, Texas. When in high school he played football for the Friendswood Mustangs (#31) and has loved football ever since. Mike was drafted into the Army and sent to Viet Nam in 1965. He became an MP in the Army and when his multiple tours were complete, he joined the Temple Police Department. He was quite proud of being a police officer for Temple PD and his entire family was equally proud of him.
Mike immensely loved his family: his parents, Paul and Delma Stapp; Tom Stapp, his older brother; Paula Kay Hughes, his older sister; Dr. Judy Stapp-Hollis, his twin sister; and his younger brother, Richard Stapp. He is survived by daughters Randi Clawson (Jeff), Samantha Campbell (Eric) and son, Michael Brandon Stapp. Mike had a large extended family and enjoyed many family reunions over the years. He was loved by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Paul and Delma), two brothers (Tom and Richard) and two grandchildren: Hannah Wright Venditti and Randall Wright.
Mike loved football (U. of Texas Longhorns) and playing shuffleboard. He was a quiet and self-contained man who will be deeply missed by every single member of his family and many close friends. We will ALL miss him greatly!!
A military memorial service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
