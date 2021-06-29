SANTA FE — Charles Kelly Anselmo Sr, 94, of Santa Fe, passed away June 23rd, 2021 in The Woodlands, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Domenica Anselmo, as well as siblings, Michael (Josephine) Anselmo, Victoria (Edward) Milligan, Pete (Annie) Anselmo, Rose (Anthony) Dema, Mary ( Charles) Borsellino, Frank Anselmo, Frances (Covy) Wilkinson, Vincent (Erma) Anselmo, Margaret (Lee) Wilson, and Josephine (Newton) Freeman.
He is survived by his brother-in-law and close friend, Newton Freeman, as well as his children: daughters, Betty Jo and Rosemarie Anselmo; son and daughter in law, Charles and Kimberley Anselmo; and four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Chase, Kelly and Cole Anselmo.
Born in Alta Loma, Texas, Kelly attended school in Santa Fe. Following his education he was drafted into the U.S Army during WWII. In 1964, he married Rosemary Hinze, who he fell in love with after dancing together at a local dance hall. Shortly thereafter, they began their family, and spent many years residing in Puerto Rico while Kelly was employed for ProCon.
Ultimately, Kelly and his family would make a permanent home in Santa Fe, Texas. He loved to farm and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
He was a dedicated son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather.
Those closest to him know of his deep love for storytelling. Whether he was sharing his experiences in the military or talking about his childhood during the Great Depression, he knew how to find humor in everything. He will always be remembered for his ability to make those around him smile, as well as always having an orange slice and a soda on hand for visitors to enjoy while he told his stories.
Family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 1st, 2021 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, Galveston, Texas with a celebration of life to follow at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am on Friday, July 2nd, 2021 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Kelly's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
