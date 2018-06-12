Glyn Davis Houk, 73, of Matagorda, Texas (formerly of Texas City, Texas) passed from this earth on Saturday, June 9, 2018 after a long health battle. She now rests easy, breathes easy and is pain free in the heavenly home that was prepared for her. What a great celebration and reunion she is having with those who have gone before her!
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Glyn Houk was born August 20, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. Glyn was a homemaker with a big heart who loved her family and friends dearly. She and her husband of 31 years, JD Houk, enjoyed many life adventures together and were the very best of friends. Her passions included cooking for her family, passing time at the beach, quilting with her Grandma Bess and taking care of her precious Yorkie “baby”.
Glyn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a dear friend to many. She cherished spending time with all of her “Grand-blessings” – they were very dear to her heart. She will be greatly missed! Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Revelation 21:4 tells us “He will wipe away every tear from our eyes and death will be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things are passed away and all things are made new. “
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to daughter, Dava Houk Tucker for all the love and care she gave to her mother the last years of her life.
She is preceded in death by her father, Orville Davis; son, Richard Houk and sister Judy Mata.
Survivors include her loving husband, J.D. Houk; mother, Maurice Johnson, children, Dava Tucker and husband Terry, Jerry Lynn and wife Lisa, Melony Abbott and husband Ricky, Monica Durrett and fiancé Bobby; sister, Lisa Numez and husband Ricky; brother, Mike Davis and wife Donna, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Kory Abbott, Brent Abbott, Jorden Tucker, Adam Rumbut, Justin Luna and Bobby Hall.
