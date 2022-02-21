GALVESTON — On February 19, 2022, Pamela Denise Elizondo age 60, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her husband and six children.
On May 14, 1961, Helen Haskell gave birth to a beautiful redheaded baby girl in Hendersonville, NC. Denise spent her early childhood in Nashville, TN and later Greenbrier, TN until her family moved to Galveston in 1973. Denise began her 26-year career with the Galveston County Sheriff's Department on December 14, 1995. She began in commissary then moved to the mailroom from there to corrections then Bailiff's where she was promoted to Sargeant where she became a Lieutenant back in corrections. Denise had a friendship with Chief Mike Henson who talked her into going to the police academy. Another friendship with Chief Don Allen who noticed Denise's hard work ethic, which resulted in Denise being the first female to work in the Bailiff division for Galveston County Sheriff's office. She started out at the security desk and worked her way up to a Sargeant in the Bailiff's division where she worked alongside some very high-profile court cases. Robert Durst, Baby Grace, Jefferson County Courthouse sniper, and the Baby Stomping case. Her family was and still is so proud of her. Denise loved to travel to Dallas Cowboys games with her husband. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Denise will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Denise's pride and joy were her family, especially her grandchildren. They will miss swimming, playing volleyball, kickball and having water balloon fights with her. Denise enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's football, baseball, softball, and volleyball games. Denise's three oldest grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Oscar Arevalo, Frank Elizondo and David Martinez as well as her three sons in law David Drake, Eriberto Benavides and Phillip Rozier. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Gabriel Elizondo, Jaiden Arevalo, Eddy Benavides, Ethan and Tristan Drake.
Denise is preceded in death by her mother Helen Haskell. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Ruben who loves and adores her. Her children: Ruben Elizondo Jr. and wife Diana, Susie Cervantez and husband Manuel, Stephanie Drake and husband David, Jennifer Rozier and husband Phillip, Jackie Benavides and husband Eriberto, and Julian Elizondo and wife Maria. Grandchildren: Oscar, Frank, David, Gabriel, Jaiden, Helena, Audrina, Tori, Eddy, Jazleen, Tristan, Ethan, Alissa and Carissa. Great grandchildren; Layla and Isaac. Brothers; Mike Edwards of Pensacola, FL, Eric Worsham of Nashville, TN, Sherri Zalesny of Bellaire, OH and Angie Littleton of Booneville, MS. In laws; Frank and Nancy Elizondo. Numerous brother and sisters in law and nieces and nephews. She will be missed deeply by her fur babies Dallas and Zoey
The family would like to give thanks to the nurses at MD Anderson especially Annette Cazares and a very special thanks to Village Home Health and Hospice especially her nurse Walter Manuel
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 23, 2022, 5-8 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home located at 1201 23rd street Galveston, TX with a rosary to be recited at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass services will be held 9:30am Thursday February 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica 2011 Church St. Galveston, TX . Burial with honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Please take into consideration Denise's favorite flower was the yellow rose.
