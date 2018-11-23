TEXAS CITY—Mary B. Anderson, 78, departed this life on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at her residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Steve Alfred Bennett HOUSTON—Steve Alfred Bennett, 67, departed this life on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Kindred Hospital The Height in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Jerry Don Houk

Jerry Don Houk (80) of Matagorda, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

Gregory Tyrone Temple

HOUSTON—Gregory Tyrone Temple, 55, departed this life on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription