TEXAS CITY—Mary B. Anderson, 78, departed this life on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at her residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Steve Alfred Bennett HOUSTON—Steve Alfred Bennett, 67, departed this life on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Kindred Hospital The Height in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Jerry Don Houk
Jerry Don Houk (80) of Matagorda, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Gregory Tyrone Temple
HOUSTON—Gregory Tyrone Temple, 55, departed this life on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
