David Sanders
David Sanders, 84, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Bertie Inita Youngblood
GALVESTON—Bertie Inita Youngblood, age 86, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.