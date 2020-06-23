Douglas Morton Hoover of McKinney, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 54 years, Leslie Ann, and his son, Brook. He was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to his parents Joseph and Sylvia Hoover.
Doug moved with his family to Texas City, Texas, as a young boy, and called it his permanent home until his retirement. After serving four years in the United States Navy, Doug obtained his Juris Doctorate and eventually served as President of Hoover Fabricators and Support Technology Products for many years of his career, as well as President of the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. After leaving the business world, he joined the City of Texas City and served as the Director of Economic Development until he retired. During his career, Doug was highly-regarded as a hard-working, approachable, respectful, and gracious leader, and he brought these traits home with him every day.
Doug was a dedicated, loving, kind and gentle husband, dad, and granddad. He was a true role model and hero. No matter how tired he was at the end of the day, he always found the time and energy to be with his wife and son in any capacity required – as a best friend, a best man, a coach, a nurse, a teacher, a comedian.
Doug is survived by his lifelong partner, Leslie Ann Oakley Hoover; their son, Brook Lynsey Hoover and his wife, Kimberly Anne, of Fairview; and grandchildren Reed Wilson Hoover and Emory Anne Hoover, also of Fairview. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Allen, sisters Sue and Pam, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Sylvia, and sister Sara.
At his request, a private ceremony was held.
Donations may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.