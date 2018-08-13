Doris Rose Milligan
GALVESTON—Doris Rose Milligan, 88, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
James Royce Traylor
TEXAS CITY—James Royce Traylor, 85, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Sheree L. Brochstine
GALVESTON—Sheree L. Brochstine, 74, departed this life on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.