Donald Ray Don/Duck Lewis

LA MARQUE, TX — Donald Ray Lewis “aka” Don or Duck was born in Galveston Texas on 12-06-1963 to the Allison J. “Want” Wyche and Ms. Lena Lewis. Donald went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2022 surrounded by his baby boy Jaleel Lewis. He attended Ball High School in Galveston. Donald was employed at the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston for many years. Donald was preceded in death by his father Allison J. Wyche. He leaves to cherish memories in his heart his 4 children, Donald (Monique) and LaQuisha Fontenot/Lewis. Jeremy (Ruthie) and Jaleel Lewis. Also left to cherish memories his mother Ms. Lena Lewis, 9 grandchildren, 7 brothers, 6 sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and other family & friends. Special friends and co-workers: Charles Gasman Hennigan, Margie Chavarria, The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and The Board Members. Special Thanks to Pastor Michael Turner, Mr. Greg Chaney with prayers, Faye Fontenot and Tawana Samuels. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday December 10, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston TX. Cars, flowers, memorials and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to Wynn Funeral Home 602-32nd Street, Galveston Texas (409)621-1677.

