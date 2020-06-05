Billy G Tyler Jr. (64) of Austin passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Billy was born on December 17, 1955 to Billy G. Tyler Sr. and Dorothy Ann Tyler.
Billy was born and raised in Texas City and graduated from Texas City High School in 1974. He later moved to Austin and made it his home for the last 35 yrs. Billy loved to cook and spent most of his free time nurturing his plants and flowers. He loved to sit on his patio and enjoy the beauty that he loved.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his brother: Robert Tyler (Kimberly) and sister Vivian Tyson (Marvin). He is also survived by his nephew: Cory Tyler (Chelsey) and nieces : Courtney Tyler, Wendy Phillips , Monica Cossin (Steven) and Sherri Barnard (Bryan). He is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family ceremony to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
