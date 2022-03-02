TEXAS CITY — Reflections of John Wilmer Hurst, son of Willie Hurst Sr. and Shirley Hurst, was born on August 3, 1970, in Galveston, Texas.
John was lovingly called “Wilmer” by his family. He accepted Christ at an early age at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in La Marque, Texas under the leadership of his grandfather Bishop John Johnson.
His formative years were spent in Hitchcock ISD, where he attended Stewart Elementary, Crosby Middle School, and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1989. His favorite teacher was Mrs. Navy.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Hurst Sr. and Shirley Ann Hurst, his grandfather Bishop John Johnson.
John departed this life on February 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM at Mainland Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter LeShanette Hurst, goddaughter Micheal Shirleyn Hurst, and siblings Alton Johnson (Claudia), Anthony Johnson (Victoria), Willie Hurst (Earnestine), Ella Hurst, Mark Hurst, Tracey Hurst, Bishop Michael W. Hurst (Brenda), best friend James Harris and a host of nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sanford’s Temple C.O.G.I.C., 5508 Phillips St. Texas City, 77591. John’s visitation service will commence at 9:00 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Proceeding both services he will laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
