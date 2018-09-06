Jeannine C. Kelso, 89, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 in Texas City.
She was born October 12, 1928 in Wichita Falls, TX to Ewing and Bessie Conyers.
She was a longtime resident of La Marque and a member of the La Marque Presbyterian Church, the Choir and of the Session. Jeannine was proud to have gone to TWU on a Golf Scholarship. She was a School Teacher for 23 years and ended her career as a Special Education Teacher for the Santa Fe ISD.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank H. Kelso, Jr., of 60 years and brother, Charles F. Conyers. Jeannine is survived by her two daughters: Susan Kelso (Karl Stager), Sarah Alcala (Charles), son Robert M. Kelso, six grandchildren: Cara Reyes (Christopher), Christopher, Matthew, Katie, Daniel and Amy, four great grandchildren: Caris, Jonathan, Joshua and Abigail, nephews Charles Francis Conyers, Jr. (Barbara) and Albert Kelso (Leslie) and niece Caroline Kelso Stewart and her beloved neighbor Sidney Bailey.
The family would especially like to thank her caregivers: Willa Sparks, Alma Hernandez, Maria Zuniga, Martha Swan and Nicksandra (Coco) Hall.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Texas Woman’s University Foundation designated for the historic Little Chapel-in-the-Woods and mailed to: TWU Foundation P.O. Box 425618 Denton, TX 76204 OR gifts may be made on line by following this link: https://pof.twu.edu/.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2024 12th Ave, La Marque, Texas 77568.
