Myrtle Thelma Wilson

PORT BOLIVAR — Myrtle "Thelma" Hildebrand Wilson went to her Heavenly home Saturday, January 8, 2022, peacefully in her sleep with a smile on her face. She was born August 20, 1940, in Clarksville, Texas to Cynthia (Lou Sentha) and Loren Clark Hildebrand. She married Clifford Wilson Sr. in Loving, NM on August 17, 1954.
Thelma was a homemaker for most of her life. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Whatever Clifford was doing, Thelma was there helping or telling him how to do it. Whenever Clifford was ready to move on, she was there to support him and get things packed up and ready to go. Eventually, they settled in Port Bolivar, Texas. Many times Clifford would come home from work on a Friday and tell her "you have 10 minutes to get everything ready to go" for a fishing trip. She loved fishing and traveling as much as Clifford did. There were many camping and fishing trips together with their children and grandchildren. Thelma was always the one that did the cooking while Clifford listened to his bluegrass and country music or playing his guitar.
Thelma's greatest love other than Clifford, were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We can't forget her Port Bolivar Baptist Church family and her commitment to God. She lived for her family and her church. Family gatherings were held Thanksgiving and Christmas when the whole family would gather together. Those were the times she cherished most along with their fishing and camping trips. She loved to travel and riding the motorcycle with Clifford. They visited many states and the one they often talked about most was their Big Bend trip and their trip to California on the motorcycle to see Clifford's sisters. She leaves a legacy of great strength and faith in God along with a great determination and love for her family.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford Wilson, Sr., sisters Opal Ellen Thompson, Rosemary Waller, and Christine Bynum infant brother Elijah Hildebrand, son Tommy Wayne Wilson; daughters-in-law, Mary Catherine Wilson and Carol McCaskill Wilson, grandchildren Katherine Marie Wilson, April Elaine Wilson, Jason Wayne Wilson, Brianna Nicole Wilson and great grandson, Zachariah Jackson Dunn and great granddaughter, Olivia Chavarria.
Thelma is survived by her children Cynthia C. Dunn and husband Kenneth Port Bolivar, Texas, Clifford M. Wilson Jr. wife Pam of Winnie, Texas, Raymond C. Wilson and wife Linda of Crockett, Texas, Zella K. Escobedo and Jeff Prouty of Texas City, Texas, eleven grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and generations of nieces and nephews.
Thelma's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, January 14th at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, First Baptist Church of Port Bolivar with burial to follow at the Port Bolivar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Dunn, Jr., Robert Dunn, Marvin Wilson III, Mark Wilson, Travis Ware and Ricky Escobedo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thelma's sons Clifford Wilson, Jr., Raymond Wilson. Also Kenneth Dunn, Lee Rhame Jr., Michael Gouge, Justin Rekoff, Shawn Best, Jeff Prouty.
