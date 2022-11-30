TEXAS CITY, TX — Carolyn Jean Grisham Walker, 72, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her assisted living place in Katy, Texas. She was born on December 2, 1949, in Galveston, Texas, to Mary Lee Goode and Cecil Llyod Grisham.
Carolyn loved doing ceramics with her mother Mary and her daughter Lisa.She was always doing one craft or another, but her absolute favorite was making plastic canvas Prayer in Pocket that she would give to almost everyone she would meet. She loved her church, Acts Christian Church, and serving the community lunch every Tuesday. She loved her plants and flowers. She would often bring fresh flowers to church to share with members.
Carolyn is survived by her loving family: siblings; Linda and Paul Wagner, Cecilia and John Allison, Cecil Grisham II. Children; daughter, Lisa Kitchens and fiancé Thomas; son, Jimmy Spence and wife, Beverly of Georgia; Son, Matthew Shaw and former wife Alyssa. Grandchildren; Leslie Arocha and partner Mark, Ashley Conway, Jonathan Kitchens and wife Dolly, Marriah Gonzales and husband Chris, Amy Spence and brothers Ryan and Kyle Barns and his wife Hannah, of Georgia, Isum Kitchens and partner Izzy of Arizona, Charlie and Mark Shaw. Six nieces/nephews and fifteen great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, mother Mary, father Cecil, best friend/stepmother Betty; husband, Charlie; and great grandson Jacob Armstrong, granddaughter, Sandra Elizabeth Spence of Georgia.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Olga for her dedicated care of Carolyn until she entered Regina House Assisted Living in Katy, where the staff took great care of her in her final days of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Carolyn's name to Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org).
