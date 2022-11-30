Carolyn Jean Grisham Walker

TEXAS CITY, TX — Carolyn Jean Grisham Walker, 72, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her assisted living place in Katy, Texas. She was born on December 2, 1949, in Galveston, Texas, to Mary Lee Goode and Cecil Llyod Grisham.

Carolyn loved doing ceramics with her mother Mary and her daughter Lisa.She was always doing one craft or another, but her absolute favorite was making plastic canvas Prayer in Pocket that she would give to almost everyone she would meet. She loved her church, Acts Christian Church, and serving the community lunch every Tuesday. She loved her plants and flowers. She would often bring fresh flowers to church to share with members.

