SANTA FE — Mr. Troy Landis Turner passed from this life Thursday evening, December 30, 2020, in Texas City.
Born June 25, 1983 in Galveston, Mr. Turner had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Troy enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Landis Turner; grandfathers, Melvin Turner, John Dieringer.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Jo Patterson of Texas City; stepmother, Jamie Turner; grandmothers, Barbara Turner of Vidor, Mary Ellen Dieringer of Hitchcock; brothers, Jonathan Van Wagner of Dickinson, Shane Turner and wife, Dana of Hitchcock, Blake Jackson and wife, Kandace Chapman, Dillon Jackson of Santa Fe; nieces and nephews, Joey, Reagan, Bryce, Gavyn, Jackson, ZJ, Olivia, Ella and Marley; longtime girlfriend, Natalie Johnson.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
