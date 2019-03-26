Robert L. Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Robert L. Rodriguez, 72, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Martha Louise Goodwin
GALVESTON—Martha Louise Goodwin, 85, of Galveston, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Madisonville, Louisiana. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Joetta Jessica (Jones) Scarborough
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Joetta Jessica (Jones) Scarborough, 73, passed from this life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Patricia Orise Stovall
LA MARQUE—Patricia Stovall, 62 departed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
