Robert L. Rodriguez

GALVESTON—Robert L. Rodriguez, 72, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Martha Louise Goodwin

GALVESTON—Martha Louise Goodwin, 85, of Galveston, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Madisonville, Louisiana. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Joetta Jessica (Jones) Scarborough

HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Joetta Jessica (Jones) Scarborough, 73, passed from this life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Patricia Orise Stovall

LA MARQUE—Patricia Stovall, 62 departed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription