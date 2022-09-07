LEAGUE CITY — Cheryl Lynn Scott, 76 of League City passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Cheryl was born November 1, 1945 in Galveston, TX and spent her childhood in Texas City, TX. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1963 and from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Business in 1967. She met the love of her life while at Sam Houston, when she met John L Scott. They were married on August 19, 1967 and enjoyed a life of love and adventure.
Family was everything to Cheryl. She was a Brownie Troop Leader, Room Mom, Band Mom, Drill Team Mom and Aggie Mom. Attending all her grandchildren's events was a priority to her and they all knew it. She was her family's biggest cheerleader. When not out supporting family, she worked for Scott Veterinary Clinic as the bookkeeper. Prior to that, Cheryl was a teacher.
Cheryl also loved travel, playing cards, Aggie tailgates, shoes and chocolate. She was active with the Jaycee's as well as the Rotary Ann's both in Texas City.
Cheryl is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law Shelly Scott Michna and husband Marcus; Sherry Lynn Pistone and husband Frank; brother Mike Elgin and wife Nancy; sister-in-law Carol Kasowski and husband David; five grandchildren Madison Michna Williams and husband Zach, Matthew Scott Michna, Samantha Celeia Pistone, Emma Lynn Pistone and Vincent John Pistone; two great-grandchildren Myla Faustina Williams and Raphael John Williams and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John L Scott, DVM; parents, John Edward Elgin, Jr. and Truel Celeia Barker Elgin, beloved uncle Thomas Truel Barker and step mother Gerry Elgin.
Cheryl wished to express her heartfelt thank you to the many doctors and health care workers who so compassionately cared for her.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM and Memorial Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave North, Texas City, Texas, with Pastor Stephanie Hughes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
