Cheryl Lynn Scott

LEAGUE CITY — Cheryl Lynn Scott, 76 of League City passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Cheryl was born November 1, 1945 in Galveston, TX and spent her childhood in Texas City, TX. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1963 and from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Business in 1967. She met the love of her life while at Sam Houston, when she met John L Scott. They were married on August 19, 1967 and enjoyed a life of love and adventure.

