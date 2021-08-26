TIKI ISLAND —
Erin Patricia Runge, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
SANTA FE —
Donald Wayne Sweeney, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
