GALVESTON—Anastacia “Annie” Ratzman age 73 of Galveston entered eternal rest while surrounded by her family Friday December 7, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Webster.
Funeral services are 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 p.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born September 5, 1945 in Galveston to Barnabe Sifuentes, Sr. and Maria Sanchez Sifuentes, Annie was a 1963 graduate of Ball High School. She was employed at Lipton Tea Company where she retired with 20 years of service. She then went to NASA where she retired a second time with 15 years of service. Annie was a member of Island Church in Galveston where she and her husband were faithful. She was a lady with an infectious smile, a real social Butterfly. She could often be seen around town at every coffee and donut shop making friends and bringing light to every place that she went. In her retirement years she enjoyed helping her sister Cissy at Our Daily Bread and volunteering in many areas to help when needed. She became a caregiver to many people in her retirement, a gift that affected lives for the better through the love and compassion she shared. Her favorite title in life was grandmother. She truly loved her grandchildren, taking them to the movies and generally spoiling them as much as possible.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers John Sifuentes, Sr. and Barnabe Sifuentes, Jr., survivors include her husband of 42 years Charles William Ratzman, Jr.; daughters, Harlow Ratzman and husband David Dearmore and Dana Ramos and husband Gerald Ramos; sisters, Cesarea “Cissy” Sandoval and Kathleen “Kathy” Dominguez; brothers, Carlos Sifuentes, Sr. and wife Darlene all of Galveston, Samuel Sifuentes, Sr. and wife Melody of Texas City and Marcos Sifuentes, Sr. and wife Marisa of Dickinson; granddaughters, Arian Castro and Addison Dearmore; grandsons, Gerald Ramos, Jr. and Aiden Ramos; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Island Church 2411-69th Street Galveston, Texas 77551.
