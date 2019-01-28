Henry Allen Farroux, 75, of Kemah, Texas passed away January 25, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on July 22, 1943 to Jules V. Farroux and Dorothy Farroux.
He was married to Deloris Blank Farroux for 54 years. Henry worked for Local Union 211 for many years and was a tug maritime captain for many years. He was a member of League City Masonic Lodge and Kemah Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. He had a passion for fishing, painting, gardening, and making model boats.
He was preceded in death by mother Dorothy Carter, father Jules Farroux, brother Victor Kirklighter, and sister Emily McGowen.
He is survived by wife Deloris Blank Farroux, son Leon Farroux and wife Tracy, son Gene Farroux and wife Melissa, grandchildren Tara Farroux, Aubrey Farroux Grimaldos, Brett Farroux, Logan Farroux, and great-grandchild Hanna Grimaldos. He also leaves behind sister Cynthia French and brother Dan Kirklighter.
A Memorial Life Celebration will be held Wednesday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas 77598.
