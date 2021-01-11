Theresa Rivas

TEXAS CITY — Theresa Mae Rivas, of Texas City, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 in League City, Texas at the age of 87. She was born on May 14, 1933 in Texas City, Texas to Nick Sr. and Monina Medina.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in which she participated in St. Anthony’s Bereavement Alter Group, faithfully she attended adoration weekly for multiple years. In her early years, she worked and retired from the food industry.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nick Sr. and Monina, daughters Patsy Bean and Sandra Rivas and brother Armando Medina.
Theresa is survived by her husband Charlie Rivas, Sr., her sons Charlie Rivas, Jr. and wife Belinda of Amarillo, TX, Armando Rivas, Steven P. Rivas and wife Buffy, of Texas City, TX, and her daughters Caren Rivas-Moore and Sandy Rivas of League City, TX, and brother Nick Medina, Jr and wife BeBe of LaMarque, TX., and many loving nieces and nephews. Theresa was very proud of her 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 6-8:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday at 11:00AM at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Theresa’s honor to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590.
