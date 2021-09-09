GALVESTON — Wesley Benton Lee (Ben) Sullivant, age 52, was called home to be with his Lord Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born August 7, 1969 to William B. (Bill) Sullivant and Elizabeth Lou Harrison Sullivant in Denton, Texas. Ben graduated from Gainesville High School and obtained his B.A. degree from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Delta Fraternity. He graduated with his Juris Doctor Degree from St. Mary's University and was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity. He returned to Gainesville where he entered practice with Bill and Larry Sullivant. While in Gainesville, Ben was active in civic work and served as President of the Board of Directors of the Frank Buck Zoo, helping direct its expansion and remodeling. Ben left Gainesville and moved to Galveston where while working as a prosecuting attorney for the District Attorney's Office he met and married the love of his life, Gayle Peters Sullivant. After 8 years as an assistant district attorney, Ben entered private practice as a criminal defense attorney. In 2013 he was appointed as the attorney for Galveston County H.O.P.E. Drug Court. He served as president of the Galveston County Defense Bar, 2018-2019.
Ben was a lifelong member of Masonic Lodge 210 A.F. & A.M. and the Shrine where he helped support the Shriners Hospital for Children. He was also a member of the Galveston Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing in the Gulf, hunting and participating in chili/bbq/wild game cook-offs held annually in Galveston. Ben was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor among friends and was a popular companion around a hunting camp or fishing boat. He was a loyal Dallas Cowboy fan and loved travelling to New Orleans. He will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his wife, family and many friends.
Left to miss Ben's cheerful presence are his wife Gayle; his mother Elizabeth Harrison Sullivant of Galveston, Texas; Father and step-mother William and Deborah Shasteen Sullivant of Gainesville, Texas; sister Katherine Sullivant of Galveston, Texas, sister Paige Sullivant Griffith and husband Matt Griffith of Gainesville, Texas, sister Amy Sullivant of Toledo, Ohio, brother Brent Sullivant and wife Sylvia Sullivant of Gainesville, Texas; uncles David Shasteen and wife Juanita of Gainesville, Texas, Art Shasteen and wife Camilla of Sweden, Brad Shasteen and wife Doreen of Alaska; aunts Marsha Shasteen of New Mexico, Ann VanMeter (now deceased), Kay Fox and husband Joe Fox of Richardson, Texas; sisters-in-law Anne Everling and husband Paul of Chattanooga, Tenn., Susan Johnston and husband David of Gallipolis, Ohio; brother-in-law Patrick Peters of Pasadena, Texas; nephews and nieces, Hunter Wells Forsythe, John Scott Court, Nicholas Daniel Sullivant, Caroline Grace Kroeger, Lucas William Griffith and Gracelyn Paige Griffith; and his two cats, Haze and Bernie.
A Memorial service will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30 P.M., with Pastor Heather Gates officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service time beginning at 6:00 P.M.
The family requests donations be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or The Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W California Street, Gainesville, Texas 76240.
