Andrew Miller, Jr., 64, departed this life on August 4, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
The family of Andrew will celebrate his life on Saturday, August 15, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9AM followed by a private family service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor N. D Burkley officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required.
He leaves cherish memories with his children, Andrew Coleman, Sr., Julius Williams, Andrew Smith and Crystal Martin; mother, Lola Miller; fiancé, Ella; 14 grandchildren; brother, sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
