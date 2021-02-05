GALVESTON, TX — Frank Joseph Vollert age 93, passed quietly at home on 1-27-2021 of Congestive Heart Failure.
He was a native Galvestonian, born July 8th, 1927 to William A Vollert, Sr. and Beatrice Vela Vollert. His parents were also native Galvestonians who as children survived the great storm of 1900. He is preceded in death by brothers William A. Jr., Roy (Skeet), Vincent (Bink) , Tommy and sister Mae Pratorious Bell. He is also preceded by wife May Creighton Vollert formerly of Port Arthur, TX and sons Creighton Paul and Matthew John.
He is survived by daughter Marianne Mcauley, son-in -law John, grandson Connor Creighton McAuley and daughter-in-law Deborah Vollert. Also nieces Virginia Stockwell (DeeDee), Elyshia Roth and husband Max, nephew Walter Pratorious and wife Marilyn and niece Tammy Vollert and wife Danetta Naegele.
Frank was raised in the East end of Galveston and enjoyed a wonderful childhood exploring the then undeveloped areas.
He attended Galveston public schools , graduating from Ball High School with honors in 1944. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, was a field wire man and helped to repatriate thousands of Japanese prisoners at the end of WWII.
He then attended college thru the GI Bill of Rights. He attended Lamar Junior college and eventually graduated from North Texas State in 1950. He then returned to Galveston to begin his career in education, growing through the ranks from teacher to Ball High School Principal to Director of Curriculum.
He then decided to attend Texas A&M to achieve his Doctorate. Before completion of his dissertation however, he accepted a position as Superintendent of Schools in Dumas, TX where he and his family enjoyed living for 5 years. He was "called home" in 1974 when he accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools for GISD. He served in that capacity until 1980. After retiring from education he accepted a position as office manager for Farmer's Marine and Copper Works where he worked until 1996.
Locally, Frank enjoyed his memberships in the Elks Lodge #126, VFW Post 880 and Knights of Columbus Council 787. Frank was also an avid golfer who earned an 8 handicap at one point.
He has resided the last 3 years with his daughter and son-in-law in San Clemente, CA.
No services will be held. His ashes will be returned to his beloved Island. In lieu of charitable donations (he gave to so many!) or flowers, the family asks that you play a card game, have some oysters on the half shell, enjoy a cold beer, appreciate a ball well struck or just have a nice conversation....in his honor! Rest in Peace, Frank!
