GALVESTON—Jesse Moreno age 90 of Galveston passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Jennie his residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 12:00 noon Friday August 23, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Jesse was born December 15, 1928 in Roundrock, Texas to Cecilio and Juanita Collazo Moreno. He began his working life as a migrant farm worker traveling to Wisconsin for the harvest. As a young man he moved to Galveston where he worked as a Longshoreman on the Banana Boats, then hiring on with the City of Galveston. He eventually became employed at Todd’s Shipyard as a Boiler Maker and Welder retiring with 25 years of service.
He enjoyed doing handyman work for his neighbors and spending time with his many friends and loving family. He remained true to his faith as a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores in 2015; his sisters, Antonia, Guadalupe and Leanor; and a brother, Angel; survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Robles and husband Tom of Irving, Texas and Lena Yates and husband Scooter of Terrell, Texas; sons, Andrew Moreno and wife Diana of Texas City and Gilbert Moreno of Galveston; sister, Karolina Ornelas; brothers, Raymond Ruiz and wife Stella and Manuel Ruiz and wife Mary Alice all of Taylor, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Jesse Yates, Christopher Moreno, Michael Burnett, Neal Vargas, Brett Yates, Chris Robles and Ron Gonzales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.