Annette Reed, 80, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Texas City. Annette was born August 11, 1939, in Linden, Texas, to Alvin and Idola Thompson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Darryl Reed; one daughter, Rhonda Reed.
Annette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles “Rusty” Reed of Texas City; three daughters: Elaine Singleton of Texas City, Donna Peace (James) of Texas City, and Sharon McEachern of Texas City; two sisters: Lawana Howard of Alvin and Sandra Shafer (Leroy) of Milano, Texas; four brothers: Royce Thompson of Red Hill, Texas, Billy Thompson (Tracy) of Santa Fe, Gary Thompson of Hitchcock, and Ricky Thompson of Hitchcock; six grandchildren Wendy Warren and Ronnie, Joshua Singleton, Jeremy Singleton and Holly, Daniel McEachern and Kelsey, Russell McEachern, Kevin McEachern; six Great-Grandchildren: Regan, Corban, Olivia, Adalyn, Avery, Cameron.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
