Johnson
Memorial Service for Joseph Johnson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Harrity
Funeral Mass for Patricia Harrity will be held today at 10 a.m. at Stella Maris Chapel in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Visitation at 8:30 a.m. and Rosary at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Derouen
Services for Lois Derouen will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 to 12 p.m., with the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bailey
Memorial services for Elizabeth Bailey will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Woodworth
Funeral services for Frank Woodworth will be held today at 10 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation at 9 a.m., with burial to follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery.
