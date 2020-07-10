Our beloved Nathaniel Woodfox, Sr. passed from his earthly life on July 4, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1925 to Milton Louis and Alice B. Morgan Woodfox. He was a veteran of the U S Army. He was a longtime faithful member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. His unconditional love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Wilfred Woodfox, Elder Kenward Woodfox, Earl Woodfox, Norma Woodfox, Anna Ervin, and Katie Mae Woodfox Stokes.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife of 73 years, Lena Woodfox; his loving and devoted son, Nathaniel Jr. (Juanita); siblings, Juanita Spencer, Mack Miller Woodfox, Lucille Morrison, and Verlie Mae Webster; grandson, James R. Rue; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing and visitation will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9-11AM in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. The Going Home Celebration will begin at 11AM with the Rev. Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Interment service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The family requests that all those who come to pay their respects to please wear a mask for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Building Fund of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 776, La Marque, Texas 77568 - www.gbzmbc.org or via CashApp using $newgbz1885.
