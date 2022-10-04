TEXAS CITY — Martha (Sissy) Christiansen Stringer, 87, of Texas City passed away September 30, 2022 at her home due to cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Sissy was born May 27, 1935 in Galveston. She was a homemaker, taking care of her 4 kids, husband, and grandchildren. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for many years where she helped with Journey to Bethlehem, craft shows and festivals.
She is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Joshua Allen Stringer and Amanda Renee Smith; parents, E.V Christiansen and Esta Lee Sargent Christiansen; brothers, Jimmy Christiansen, Edwin (Fat) Christiansen and sister, Stella Atchley.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Eddie Joe Stringer; sons, Wayne Stringer (Rachel), Tommy Stringer (Theresa); daughters, Vanessa Parish, and Melissa (Kenny) Smith; brothers, Charles Christiansen, and Robert Christiansen (Carolyn); sister, Linda Mettille, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandson's Kylnt Smith, Robbie Elliott, Thomas Tucker, Daryl Stringer, Tyler Parish, Jonathan Stringer. Honorary Pallbearers - Wayne Stringer, Tommy Stringer, Kenny Smith, and Albert Keener.
The Lieu of flowers donations can be made to EJ Stringer or Melissa Smith to help pay medical bills.
