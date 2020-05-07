Mary T. Gutschewski, Passed on May 1, 2020, Harris County, Texas at the age of 79. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles and Grace Sessions.
She was a Cheerleader, and she played girls basketball at Hayden High School in Topeka, Kansas. She and her father were sports fans and saw Wilt Chamberlin play at Kansas University. She attended Avila College of St. Theresa (1959), and Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas (1960-61), she was a campaign worker for a Kansas Senator, and she went on an Alpha Phi Sorority World Tour in the summer of 1962. She obtained employment in Washington, D.C. where she met her future husband, and they married on December 27, 1963.
Mary participated and ran the Prayer Group at Saint May’s Church for some 51 years, was a Girl Scout Leader, directed the Girls Softball League in League City, was an Election Judge for League City. She raised a daughter Anne, a daughter Bernadette, and a son Daniel. She worked in Administration at Ellington, at Joske’s, Dillard’s, and was the League City Building Department Secretary for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Grace Sessions, her twin sister Rosanne Brown, her Great Uncle Charles Carroll of Carrollton who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, her grandparent Charles Harrison Sessions who was the Secretary of State of Kansas for several years and the Editor of the Topeka State Journal, and her grandparents John and Mary McAndrew, and Charles and Mary Ellen Sessions.
She is survived by her husband Gary L. Gutschewski, Daughters- Anne Blair, Daughter- Bernadette Pruyn and Thomas Pruyn, Son- Daniel Gutschewski and Nina Gutschewski, Grandchildren, Christopher Blair , Michael Blair, Samuel Pruyn, Andrew Pruyn, Jonathan Pruyn, Layla Gutschewski, Ivan Gutschewski, Alexander(Xander) Gutschewski, Great Grandchildren, Jason Blair, Trae Blair, Braelie Blair, Lucian Blair, and Cassius Blair.
Mary is at The Crowder Funeral Home in League City, 1645 East Main Street, 281-332-2727. The viewing will be on May 9, 2020 from 2-6 pm. Mary will be buried at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Gulf Freeway at Hughes Road, Dickinson, Texas, 281-337-1641. The burial will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 about 10 am. The Memorial Mass will be at a future Date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker Street, League City, Texas, 281-332-3031, saintmcc.org.
