Luke Morris Stripling, 91, resident of Kemah, Texas, formerly of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1927 in Blanchard, Oklahoma to proud parents, Frank and Gracie Mae Stripling, and grew up in Miller Grove, Texas.
Luke proudly served his country in the U. S. Airforce, followed by a successful career as a chief radio engineer for KGBC and KTLW radio stations as well as an electrical technician for UTMB. Luke was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas.
He was a master gardener, a proud and caring, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife, Madeline G. Stripling and son Patrick Mitchell Stripling.
Luke leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Pamela Stripling Gulley; sons, Michael Morris Stripling and Jeffery Andrew Stripling; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In his honor, a visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson with Reverend Jack Matkin officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, in Hitchcock, Texas.
