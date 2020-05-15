SANTA FE—
Mr. Steve Jerome Zaro passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, in Santa Fe. Surrounded by loving family members.
Born March 19, 1956 in Galveston, Mr. Zaro had been a resident of Menard, formally of Santa Fe. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of FOE Aerie #3789 and attended VFW Post #5400. Steve was a carpenter and handyman and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Juanita LaFrance (Coffield) Zaro; wife, Nancy Zaro; son, Randy Smith; brothers, Jesse Ray Zaro, Norman Zaro, James Zaro, Joe Zaro; sister, Edith Elliott; niece, Nicole Zaro; nephew, Jay Zaro.
Survivors include his sons, Raymond Smith and wife, Claudine of Oakley, California, Ricky Smith of Shandon, California; brothers, Darrell Zaro and wife, Sheila of Santa Fe, Jake Zaro of Cleveland, Danny Zaro and wife, Terry of Queen City, John Zaro and wife, Bobbie of Santa Fe, Jack Zaro of Santa Fe; sisters, Barbara “Beanie” Miller, Lenora “Lee” Dickerson and husband, J. C. both of Santa Fe; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.