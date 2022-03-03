LA MARQUE — Willie Earl Lee, 72, of Texas City, TX passed away February 23, 2022, peacefully at home. He was the widower of Ruby Lee, with whom he shared many years of marriage.
Willie was born in Galveston, TX, on June 10, 1949, he was the son of Claudius and Dorothy Lee. He graduated from Lincoln High School, class of 1968. Willie retired from CCISD before his health began to fail.
Being raised in a Christian home, Willie accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age and as an adult became a member of Carter Temple CME Church in Galveston, TX. Willie enjoyed life. He loved surrounding himself with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports, bowling, and throwing a competitive game of horseshoes.
Willie will be remembered as a fun-loving man, who loved his children. He was never one to mince words but when he spoke people listened.
His memory will live on in the hearts of his children, LaTonya Lee, Latisha Lee, Derik Fillmore (Inger), and Rocky Hall; grandchildren: Jeremy Harrison, Jordan Brown, MaKenzie Brown, Donald Fillmore, Jalyssa Mullins, DeAndre Fillmore, Destiny Fillmore, and Denise Fillmore; brothers: Abe Lee (Gloria) and Robert Wright, Jr. (Lucille); former wife and dear friend, Merlene Moses; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claudius, and Dorothy Lee; his sister, Equilla Lee; his brothers, Claudius Jr, and Albert James Lee; his grandmother, Bessie Mae Brooks, and other loved ones.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 7759. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
