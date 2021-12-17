Jerry "Sonny" Louis Gerhardt

ELM MOTT — On the morning of December 15, 2021 at 5:57 a.m., Jerry passed away peacefully after a 9 month battle with cancer. Jerry was being comforted by family members at his home in Elm Mott, TX. Jerry was 88 years old.
Jerry was born in Gary, Indiana on March 7, 1933. He was the 3rd born of Verus C. Gerhardt and the first born of Margaret L. and Verus C. Gerhardt. of Gary Indiana.
Jerry quit school in 6th grade to help his parents support the family. As a young man, Jerry worked as a Pin Setter in a local bowling alley, before working as a Photographer Printer and a Radio Repair Man.
Jerry joined The United States Navy from 1951 — 1955 then joined the Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1959. During this time, Jerry was an Aircraft Engineer Mechanic, receiving medals for National Defense Service and Good Conduct. Jerry worked at J&S Auto for 33 years as a Salesman. Jerry was 68 years old when he received his G.E.D in 2001 and then spent 16 years at TSTC (Texas State Technical College) in Waco Texas, as a Groundskeeper before retiring at the age of 84. Throughout Jerry’s adult life, he was continuously volunteering throughout countless organizations such as the Optimist Club, Royal Ambassadors Club, Meals on Wheels, Neighbors International Organization and much more.
Jerry was a Religious, Loving, Caring, Funny, Compassionate, Selfless, Hardworking, one of a kind family man
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Claudene Marie Gerhardt (40 Years of marriage); his daughter, Jerry Lynn Becnel; his wife, Debby Dee Defee (20 Years of Marriage); his parents, Margaret L. and Verus C. Gerhardt; his sisters, Norma May Gerhardt, Shirley McMillin, Rosemary Hudson and brothers, Ralph, Raymond, John, and Joe Gerhardt.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Margaret Helen Gerhardt; his daughters, Edie Allen and Lisa Yarbrough; his sons, Mark Gerhardt, David Gerhardt, and Claude Gerhardt; his grandchildren, Amanda Becnel, Joey Becnel, Tiffany Lopez, Jessica McGuinness, Brandon Gerhardt, Lauren Mauck, Cameron Gerhardt, Aaron Hankins, and Travis Gerhardt and 12 Great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey Becnel, David Gerhardt, Brandon Gerhardt, Paul Yarbrough, Joseph Lopez and Thomas Huggins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 — 11: 00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Flowers can be sent to Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Texas City, Texas 77591. Monetary donations can be sent to The American Cancer Society by contacting them at 1-800-227-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.