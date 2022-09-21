TEXAS CITY — On July 22, 1932, Gilbert Lee Sewell and Marie Celia Trumpower Sewell welcomed a beautiful, baby boy into their family. Donald Lee Sewell was the youngest of three siblings raised on the family farm in Independence, Kansas, where he learned the importance of God, family, and a strong work ethic.
Don graduated from Independence High School in 1947, and subsequently enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Kansas and began a career in data processing. One evening, while out with one of his cousins, he was introduced to the love of his life, Myrtle Frances Frye. The couple was united in holy matrimony on April 1, 1956 (Easter Sunday). They lived happily as husband and wife for 51 years, and their union was blessed with three wonderful sons: Steven, David, and Mark. Don retired from the Williams Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma after 25 years due to his failing eyesight, but his labor did not end. He worked alongside his wife operating a daycare, renovating and flipping houses and delivering cars to their new owners, among other ventures. After his wife’s passing in 2007, Don dedicated himself to serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused children, a calling that was near and dear to his heart. In 2017, Don relocated to Texas City, Texas where he fully embraced the art of knife making as he crafted and sold hundreds of knives online, to individuals, and at numerous festivals.
Don transitioned from this life on September 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Frye Sewell; son, Mark Sewell; siblings, Mary Jane Sewell Hefner and Leon Sewell.
Don’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his sons, Steven Sewell (Carmen) of Texas City, Texas, and David Sewell (Elizabeth); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends.
Anyone who ever met Don knew that he was a kind, loving, gentle soul who gave the most heartfelt, authentic hugs one could imagine. He will truly be missed.
There will be a visitation held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services to be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
