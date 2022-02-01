LEAGUE CITY — Christopher Daniel “Danny” Heffernan Sr., of League City entered eternal life Saturday evening, January 29th, 2022. Danny, a lifetime devoted Catholic was born in Galveston, Texas on October 22, 1937.
He attended Kirwin High School in Galveston, Texas, where he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Anastasia (Ann) Pucar on January 31, 1959. They shared 3 beautiful children together, and lived a wonderful life in Galveston, where Danny worked at Todd’s Shipyard and The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department. Danny retired in 2000, when he and Ann moved to League City to be closer to their family. He served as Eucharistic Minister at The Cottages Alzheimer’s Home, and at St. Mary’s Catholic church where he volunteered as an usher and was a member of RCIA.
He was a hard-working and dedicated family man; gifted athlete; die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan; with an incredible sense of humor and an infectious smile. He could tell stories for hours, loved to read his books and always had a funny joke to tell or compliment to give to everyone he met. Danny was known as Uncle Danny to many and known as Bampa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Danny will be joining his beloved daughter, Suzanne “Susu” Gitschlag, parents, James Sr. and Florence Heffernan, brothers Jimmy, Jack, Dick and Larry and many others in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ann Heffernan; daughter Melinda Hanks (Oscar); son Christopher Daniel Heffernan Jr. “Danny” (Cami); son in law Greg Gitschlag, and his sisters, Eileen Townsend (Joe) and Kathleen Pero (Michael). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed by all those lucky enough to know him.
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 4,2022 at 11:00am with a Service to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City. Danny will be laid to rest right next to his daughter, Susu in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
