Linda Pearl Pearlie Cook

LA MARQUE — July 11, 1949-Dec. 7, 2020
On July 11, 1949 a vivacious baby girl was born to Damon and Augusta Cook in Bay City, Texas, they named her Linda Pearl Cook, known as Pearlie.
Linda's passion for people showed in her careers and hobbies. She worked for LMISD as a School Bus Driver, Security at Port of Texas City and a Driver at Connect Transportation. She was an active church member, who served on the usher board and as a Senior Star. She was full of life all the time and always made everyone smile and kept you laughing. Linda loved her family as they were her most precious jewels. Whether she was acting out her role as a "GiGi", a "Big Mama", a "Granny", a sister, an aunt, or simply as a friend. She never did it lightly. Linda's home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. Regardless of what life threw at her, she would make it a priority to call her family and check on them daily, to let them know she cared and always gave an encouraging word of wisdom!
Pearlie transitioned this earth on December 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her companion Benjamin Cockrell, her parents, brother Handy "Joe" Cook, nephew Terrance "Mookie" Owens, and niece MonToya Roberson.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories to her daughters Theres' Cook- Grant (Dexter) and Jawanna Swan (Troy), grandchildren, LaTasia, Dillon, Troiante', Kiana, Trace, Heath and Zaiden, great grandchildren Malaya, Brooklyn, Chance and Nylah. Siblings, Lessie Craig (Hilton), Gloria Cook, Damon "Bubba" Cook Jr., Deborah "Bebe" Roberson, Pam Clark, Cheryl Cook, & brother Larry Brown (Tiffany). A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family & friends. Linda had a very special relationship with her nephew Terrance "Mookie" Owens, niece Tia Cook, nephew Evan Holloway, and Senior Star baby Kalissa Crowe.
Visitation will be held today at 10:00 A.M. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, followed by services at 11:00 A.M. Obituary can be viewed at carnesfuneralhome.com
