Frederick Emery Josephson

GALVESTON — Frederick E. Josephson of Galveston passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9th, 2021 following a diagnosis of small cell cancer of the lung caused by smoking ending a 2year battle. Fred was born in Boston, MA on October 14, 1949. He was educated in MA, and graduated from Springfield College in May of 1971. His migration down south was fueled by blizzards of the 70’s, sleet, hail, and otherwise nasty weather. He felt home the moment he crossed the Mason-Dixon Line in his ‘71 VW Beetle Bug. His career, although certainly not professional, fit him perfectly; clothing salesman, warehouse worker, and finally banana importer with Turbana. The final job brought him to Galveston where he lived for the last 26 years. 22 of which he spent working for UTMB through various positions retiring in August of 2019 as Financial Coordinator of the transplant dept. where he helped countless patients & their families. He always said he never had a job he didn’t like, nor did he ever miss a day of work! Fred called Galveston Island “Home” saying it’s like being on vacation every day! Many years he volunteered on Mother’s Day for the Annual Homes Tour. Now he is touring his “Heavenly Home”.
He leaves behind a brother, Walter Y. Josephson of New Haven, CT recently relocated to Portland, OR, a niece, Anna Josephson of Portland, her wife, Jamye, their son Wylie & daughter Dallas, a nephew Michael “Mike” Josephson of Baltimore, MD, his wife, Heidi Saas and their sons, Teddy & Oscar. Along with cherished cousins and their families. He also leaves behind an incredibly great group of friends. He wondered right to the end, how did he ever get so Blessed to have so many fine folks in his life?
There was never a negative side to Fred. He made life look easy!
Fly Free Fred, You Will be Missed...
