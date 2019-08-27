Cleya Enedelia Serrano “Nena”, 70, of Dickinson, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Cleya was born December 20, 1948, to Dominga and Moises Hernandez in Nava Choauila, Mexico. She was a devoted member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, and will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Dagoberto Mendoza, brother Sergio Armando Hernandez, grandsons, Kobe Mendoza and Jose Luis Mendoza, Jr.
Cleya leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Juan A. Serrano; daughters Lorena Dominguez, and Naila Gaitan; sons, Jose Luis Mendoza, Richard Gaitan, Jr., and Jose Moises Gayton; sisters Guadalupe Moreno, Maria Antonia Rodriguez, Alma R. Hernandez, and Martha De Hoyos; brothers Juan Ariel Hernandez, and Jose Saul Hernandez; 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, Dickinson, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Randy Mendoza, D.J. Mendoza, Raul Hernandez Jr., Jacob Hernandez, Alec Gaitan, Jordan Gaitan, Brandon Brown-Gaitan, Daniel Hernandez Jr., Devin Hernandez, Kasen Gayton, and Ethan Bautista.
